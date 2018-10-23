PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Red Claws are hoping the work that they put into practice will pay off in the standings better than it did last year.

Their 17-33 record for the 2017-2018 season landed them near the bottom of the NBA G League Eastern Conference and kept them out of the playoffs. But the slate was washed clean on Monday, October 22 for the start of training camp.

A competitive record would be especially welcome as the Red Claws head into their tenth anniversary season. They've been an affiliate of the Boston Celtics since getting their start in 2009. This is the seventh year that Boston has also run basketball operations for the Claws, including the hiring and development of coaches and training staff, as well as all player transactions.

Joining the roster this year is P.J. Dozier. He played in two games with the Oklahoma City Thunder last year before his transfer into the Celtics system.

"You know, just to continue to develop. That's with this league is all about," Dozier said during a break in practice. "And that's what I'm here for, that's what all these guys are here for, just to develop our game and ultimately reach our dreams."

For as long as it takes to get back to the NBA, Dozier will make his professional home in Portland, even though Maine was largely a mystery to him before joining the team. When asked what he knew about the area, Dozier said, "Absolutely nothing other than it gets pretty cold here."

The Red Claws will open their season on November 2 at home against the Westchester Knicks.

© NEWS CENTER Maine