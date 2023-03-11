43rd Maine McDonald's All-Star Basketball Games to be held in Bangor

Maine McDonald's High School Senior All-Star Games take place on March 11 in Bangor. All proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine for children.

BANGOR, Maine — The Maine All-Star Games return to the hardwood in Bangor! March 11 marks the 43rd annual Maine McDonald's High School Senior All-Star Games at Husson University's Newman Gymnasium.

Game day starts at 9:15 a.m. and goes through 3:45 p.m. with head-to-head games, slam dunks, 3-point shooting competitions, and more!

This statewide event celebrates and recognizes the amazing accomplishments of 120 Maine high school seniors, their schools, their coaches, and the athletic programs that teach students the value of teamwork, discipline, sportsmanship, and academics.

Along with the stellar performances of student-athletes, 100 percent of the proceeds collected will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine whose programs keep families across the state close to their seriously ill or injured children while receiving medical care.

RHMC’s goal? Provide comfort for the families of pediatric patients and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of all children. RMHC gives families the opportunity to heal and be involved in their children's care throughout the whole process.

Enjoy all the games with your friends, family, and teammates. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (65+) and students, and kids five and under are free. Your ticket is good for all four action-packed games. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball semi-finalists are selected by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches from nominees submitted by Maine’s High School Basketball Coaches.

All-Star ballot results are sorted by MABC officials and award recipients are selected by a committee of former high school coaches, current college coaches, and members of the media throughout the state.

The winners of this distinguished award will be announced at the Anah Shrine Hall banquet in Bangor on March 10 at 7:15 p.m.

Visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine All-Star Games website for more up-to-date information.