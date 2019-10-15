PORTLAND, Maine — If Slugger ever spoke, he might say, "It's an honor just to be nominated."

The Portland Sea Dogs' mascot got the bad news on Monday, October 14 that he didn't make the cut to advance to the final round of voting for induction into the National Mascot Hall of Fame.

Slugger was part of a field of 19 nominees selected by the hall's Executive Committee. Online voting ran for a week leading up to the deadline on Saturday, October 12. When the list of ten finalists was released two days later, Slugger was absent from the list.

Slugger may have been at a disadvantage from the start since the hall has never enshrined a Minor League Baseball mascot. And even for Major League mascots, it's no cakewalk. Wally the Green Monster was also up for consideration this year. But he also fell short of the final round despite support from the Red Sox's rabid fanbase.

The remaining mascots will undergo another round of voting in the week of October 20-26. Whoever among them gets at least 65 percent of the vote will enter the hall.

Slugger certainly didn't fail for lack of trying. He did his best to mobilize his many fans on social media. And he won the coveted endorsement of fellow mascot Broose of the Sanford Mainers.

Perhaps Slugger can take some comfort in the example of Red Sox great Jim Rice. He was kept waiting through 15 Hall of Fame ballots before finally getting through in his final year of eligibility. Keep the faith, Slugger, and we'll see you next baseball season!