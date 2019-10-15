PORTLAND, Maine — If Slugger ever spoke, he might say, "It's an honor just to be nominated."

The Portland Sea Dogs' mascot got the bad news on Monday, October 14 that he didn't make the cut to advance to the final round of voting for induction into the National Mascot Hall of Fame.

Slugger was part of a field of 19 nominees selected by the hall's Executive Committee. Online voting ran for a week leading up to the deadline on Saturday, October 12. When the list of ten finalists was released two days later, Slugger was absent from the list.

Slugger may have been at a disadvantage from the start since the hall has never enshrined a Minor League Baseball mascot. And even for Major League mascots, it's no cakewalk. Wally the Green Monster was also up for consideration this year. But he also fell short of the final round despite support from the Red Sox's rabid fanbase.

The remaining mascots will undergo another round of voting in the week of October 20-26. Whoever among them gets at least 65 percent of the vote will enter the hall.

Slugger certainly didn't fail for lack of trying. He did his best to mobilize his many fans on social media. And he won the coveted endorsement of fellow mascot Broose of the Sanford Mainers.

Perhaps Slugger can take some comfort in the example of Red Sox great Jim Rice. He was kept waiting through 15 Hall of Fame ballots before finally getting through in his final year of eligibility. Keep the faith, Slugger, and we'll see you next baseball season!

The many faces of Slugger, the Portland Sea Dogs mascot
01 / 08
Slugger channels John Travolta for a dancing tribute to Saturday Night Fever at Hadlock Field in Portland on July 22, 2016.
02 / 08
With a few swings of the bat, Slugger assures fans that a little water on the tarp will pose no obstacle to the Portland Sea Dogs' home opener at Hadlock Field on April 13, 2018.
03 / 08
A seizure disorder can't stop 10-year-old Sawyer Fish from living out his dream of being a superhero, with Slugger as his sidekick, during a Portland Sea Dogs game on August 28, 2017.
04 / 08
Ten-year-old Sawyer Fish lives out his dream of being a superhero by rescuing Slugger from his nemesis during the Portland Sea Dogs game on August 28, 2017.
05 / 08
At Hadlock Field in Portland on April, 9, 2013, Slugger the Sea Dog throws his hands in the air like he just doesn't care!
06 / 08
Slugger makes his pitch to be Keith Carson's fill-in meteorologist during a visit to the NEWS CENTER Maine studios on February 7, 2019.
07 / 08
Slugger ensures his spot on the "nice" list by acting as Santa's guide around the stadium at the Portland Sea Dogs' Holidays at Hadlock event on December 2, 2017.
08 / 08
Wearing a Red Sox hat is a good way to get a hug from Slugger, as this fan at Hadlock Field in Portland learned on April 18, 2016.