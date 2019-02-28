PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Sea Dogs announced Thursday a new campaign series highlighting Mainers making a difference in their communities.

Each honoree will be featured at club's nine Monday home games this summer and will get a ticket and food package, team merchandise and an opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at Hadlock.

Special ticket offers are being offered to all Maine residents for the nine games, the organization said, and various food offerings and promotions during the games will be Maine-themed.

Here are the nine games in which Mainer Mondays are scheduled:

4/8, 6 p.m. vs. Birmingham

4/22, 6 p.m. vs. Hartford

5/13, 6 p.m. vs. Hartford

5/27, 1 p.m. vs. Altoona

6/24, 7 p.m. vs. New Hampshire

7/1, 7 p.m. vs. Trenton

7/22, 7 p.m. vs. Hartford

8/19, 7 p.m. vs. Reading

9/2, 1 p.m. vs. New Hampshire (final game)

Nominations are being accepted for the series at seadogs.com.