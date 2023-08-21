Little League coach from Cuban team missing

Little League officials say Jose Perez left the International Complex in South Williamsport Saturday night.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — One of the coaches of the Cuban team at the Little League World Series is missing.

Little League officials say Jose Perez left the International Complex in South Williamsport Saturday night.

Officials add they have notified authorities that Jose Perez is missing.

The Cuban Baseball Federation signed an agreement on Saturday to continue the relationship with Little League International through 2025.

Cuba was knocked out of the tournament with a loss to Panama on Sunday.

