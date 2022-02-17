Barron leaving UMaine top mens basketball post after 11 seasons

The University of Maine and men's basketball head coach Richard Barron have agreed to 'part ways,' the school announced Thursday.

ORONO, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Feb. 15, 2022.

The University of Maine announced Thursday men's basketball head coach Richard Barron would leave that post at the end of the season.

The college named assistant coach Jai Steadman as interim head coach for the rest of the 2021-2022 season.

The college said in a release that the agreement to "part ways" was mutual, although Barron said in a release that he will leave with some "regret ... that I was not successful in turning around the men's program."

"After many conversations with Coach Barron regarding the direction of our men's basketball program, we have agreed that a new voice is needed to lead the team," UMaine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph said in the release, praising Barron's "passion and energy" during the past 11 years at UMaine.

"The University of Maine has been at the center of my life for the past 11 years, and I leave the university with a tremendous sense of gratitude and regret," Barron said. "The gratitude is for the wonderful relationships with players, coaches, and so many members of the university community. The regret is that I was not successful in turning around the men's program."

"I agree with Ken that a new voice is needed, and I will always cheer for my successor and all the young men in the program with great loyalty," Barron continued. "There are many reasons for optimism around men's basketball, the department, and the university. And now is the right time for a new leader for the program. Thank you, Black Bear Nation, for some wonderful memories and for all you have done for me and my family."

Barron was head coach of the men's program for four seasons, ending with a 21-75 overall record.

Before that, he went 85-89 overall as head coach of the women's program at UMaine. In 2015, he was named America East Coach of the Year.

The college said the athletic department would evaluate the program at the end of the season to determine what's next.