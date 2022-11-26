Bangor High School student-athlete signs with the University of Connecticut for track and field

Bangor senior Anna Connors will join the Huskies in the Fall of 2023.

BANGOR, Maine — Earlier today, Bangor High School hosted a letter of intent signing ceremony for one of the school's top athletes.

Seven-time state champion Anna Connors signed on the dotted line this afternoon to join The University of Connecticut's women's track and field team.

Friends and family decked out in UConn gear and stood by in support of the future Husky.

Connors says she is ecstatic she's joining the Division 1 team, following in the footsteps of another former Bangor athlete Alyssa Elliott who committed to the team last year.

"I'm really excited, they're a really good team and have really great coaches," Connors said. "I'm excited to be on that level of competitiveness."

Connor's long-time track and field coach Alan Mosca was overwhelmed with pride for the athlete.