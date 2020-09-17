Auburn School Committee approves some fall sports

AUBURN, Maine — The Auburn School Committee voted Wednesday to approve cross-country, golf, soccer and field hockey to be played this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although state guidelines will not allow football or volleyball to be played, Athletic Director Todd Sampson said those sports could happen in the spring.
Moving volleyball to late winter or early spring would be easier, Sampson said, since it's played inside. If the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, rescheduling football could be a problem.