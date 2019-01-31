ATLANTA — In Chef Elliott Farmer’s kitchen, it’s all about soul.

“Here, we cook with love. The measurement is the love,” says Farmer.

A pinch of sugar, a heap of cornmeal, and a lot of butter... Every ingredient is carefully picked and artfully prepared. This week, Chef Farmer is using honey from Maine hives.

Jeddy Nevells of Naturally Jammin in Limington is spending Super Bowl week with Chef Farmer in his Atlanta home. The two met in Maine at the Harvest on the Harbor food festival a few years ago and became fast friends.

“He came to our table and introduced himself, and from there, our relationship was born," says Nevell. "We’ve been really good friends, almost like family.”

It means a lot to the Maine entrepreneur to cook with, and get approval from, such renowned chef. Chef Farmer has been featured on Food Network for his southern dishes.

“I have a cookbook, it just came out in November and he’s got a nice testimony in that. That meant a lot,” says Nevells.

Chef Farmer has been asked to cook up a slew of southern favorites for the official Super Bowl tailgate party at Mercedes-Benz stadium on Sunday. His feast will be filled with meats, mac and cheese, greens and other traditional favorites. He’ll serve it all surrounded by good company. After all, that’s what Southern cooking, and Maine cooking, is all about.