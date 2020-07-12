Arrest made in break-in at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Mass. mansion

The famous couple—who are currently living in Florida—recently put the home back on the market

MASSACHUSETTS, USA — The man arrested for breaking into Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Massachusetts mansion on Monday morning was also charged last year with stealing a $10,000 signed Brady jersey from the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Zanini Cineus, 34, formerly of Brockton but currently homeless, is facing charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, attempted larceny and trespassing.

Brookline police said they arrested Cineus on Monday morning for breaking and entering at Brady and Bündchen's mansion in Brookline. He is expected to be arraigned in Brookline District Court later on Monday.

Brady and Bündchen still own the home on Woodland Road, but are currently living in Florida where Brady plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Police said Cineus also had several active warrants out of Wrentham District Court stemming from incidents that occurred in Foxboro late last year.

He was charged last year with stealing a Brady jersey valued at $10,000 from the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. Police said at the time that he was wearing the jersey under his jacket when he was apprehended in the vicinity of Gillette Stadium. The final disposition of the case was not immediately known.

Brookline police said they received a call for a residential alarm at Brady and Bündchen's home around 5:55 a.m. Monday. Multiple alarms had been activated and dispatchers were monitoring a subject on camera.

When they arrived, officers said they found Cineus in the basement, laying on a couch in the middle of the room.

Police wouldn't comment on whether Cineus sought out the property.

No further information on the break-in was immediately available.

Just last week, it was learned that Brady and Bündchen had put the property back on the market, tapping Maggie Gold Seelig to sell the home.

Seelig is the listing agent, and is selling the property privately off market, she said in an email to the Boston Business Journal. Seelig declined to specify further details about the listing.

The supermodel and the quarterback first listed their Brookline estate in August 2019 for $39.5 million, then two months later dropped the price to $33.9 million before pulling it off the market last spring in the midst of the pandemic.