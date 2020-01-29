PORTLAND, Maine — Another group of hoop stars from Maine is about to be honored.

Members of the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 were announced at separate sites in Bangor and Portland. Twenty five people will be recognized, along with the 1987 Morse High School boys basketball team.

Among the honorees is current University of Maine women's basketball coach and former Black Bear Amy Vachon; Heidi Deery, the only person in Maine to win a state title with the same team as a coach and a player (Rangeley); and Arnie Clark, long-time coach for teams at Calias and Woodland.

Seven legends of the game are also being recognized: Bryce Beattie, Ray Bicknell, Al Card, Peter Gribbin, Jim Poulin, Steve Shaw and Mike Thurston.

Here is the full list of 2020 inductees:

Lynn Bay, Sharon Bay, Andy Bedard, Arnold Clark, T.J. Caouette, Heidi Deery, Tony DiBiase, Gerry Duffy, Phil Faulkner, Ed Feeney, David Halligan, Elizabeth Houghton, Gavin Kane, Ken Lynch, Chris Sawyer, Amy Vachon and Richard Whitmore Jr.

Legends: Bryce Beattie, Ray Bicknell, Al Card, Peter Gribbin, Jim Poulin, Steve Shaw, Mike Thurston

Team: 1987 Morse Boys Basketball team

Biographies for each inductee can be found here.

