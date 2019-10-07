FALMOUTH, Maine — The field is set for the final round of the 100th Maine Amateur, and sitting atop the leader board is a teenager.

18-year-old Cole Anderson of Camden (Samoset) shot a 1-under 69 in round two of the tournament on Wednesday. That, combined with a 65 in round one, put him in first place and six strokes ahead of his second place competitors.

A recent graduate of Camden Hills, Anderson is currently playing golf for the Florida State University Seminoles. Anderson finished second in last year's Maine Amateur.

Tied for second at even are Reese MacFarlane (Purpoodock), Jason Gall (Portland CC) and Joe Alvarez (Webhannet).

The 100th Maine Amateur concludes on Thursday.