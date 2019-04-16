PORTLAND, Maine — Thousands of Mainers are taking to social media to congratulate Maine-native Joan Benoit Samuelson after she defied the odds again at the Boston Marathon Monday.

The 61-year-old ran her first Boston Marathon since 2015, to celebrate her 40th anniversary of her very first record-breaking win.

"You are amazing Joan Benoit Samuelson. Bravo!" one Facebook user commented.

"Congratulations to a Maine icon," another wrote.

She clocked 3 hours, 4 minutes— early 30 minutes off her time in 1979.

Yes, she even sported her iconic Bowdowin singlet and backwards Red Sox hat all along the 26.2 mile route.

"I feel a lot older, but not that much older," Samuelson said from the finish line. "I don't feel 40 years older, but I do feel older."

Samuelson founded the TD Beach to Beacon in Cape Elizabeth. Members of the B2B team took the chance to say 'congrats!'

Her family spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine as they watched from the stands. Samuelson's son, Anders, admitted even he was in awe of his mom's achievement.

"At 29 years old I can't keep up with my 61 year old mother," Anders Samuelson said. "I'm totally proud of her."

In addition to beating her time goal, Joan also beat her daughter who clocked in just about 6 minutes after she did.