Vachon inks new four-year deal with UMaine

ORONO, Maine — The Vachon era will span at least four more years in Orono. The 2021 America East Coach of the Year will return to the University of Maine after she agreed to a four-year deal with the school.

The new agreement begins July 1, 2021, and runs through June 30, 2025, according to a Maine Athletics release. The new deal will replace Vachon’s current four-year contract.

"[Vachon] has developed a winning culture in our program and we are excited to see the team continue to evolve under her leadership,” Athletic Director Ken Ralph said in the release.

“I believe it is important to invest in excellence and Coach Vachon is setting a very high standard. This is great news for all of our fans who love our women's basketball program."

The Black Bears have made five straight conference championship games under Vachon who took over the reins as head coach under the interim tag in 2017.

Vachon also won the conference Coach of the Year award in 2017, and in 2018. In 2020-21, the Black Bears earned the America East regular-season title after finishing 17-2.

Her teams have gone 94-42 overall and 62-16 against America East opponents.

“Being the head coach at my alma mater is something I have and will continue to take great pride in. Our players, staff, and coaches will continue to strive for excellence on the court, in the classroom, and in the community,” Vachon said.