Alternative baseball expands to Maine

The program began in Georgia and has grown throughout the south and out west. Now, it's coming to Maine.

MAINE, USA — An Alternative Baseball program based in Georgia is looking to bring its program to Maine.

Alternative Baseball is for teenagers and adults with Autism starting at age 15.

The founder of the program is Autistic himself and says for many people like him, once you graduate from college there are no more resources for you. That's why there is no age limit for his program.

The program has grown from Georgia around the south and out west, but Maine will be its first program in New England. Founder, Taylor Duncan said he wants to give everyone the opportunity to play.

"Well the big thing is that we want to be able to share this experience with as many people as we possibly can and give them the opportunity to play in a traditional baseball experience without judgment," Duncan said.