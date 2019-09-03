BANGOR, Maine — Maine high school basketball teams are raising money for the state's two Ronald McDonald houses this weekend.

Four All-Star basketball games will close out this year's high school season in Bangor Saturday, March 9 -- and they will serve as fundraisers for the family-based charity.

Teams took tours of the Ronald McDonald House in Bangor Friday. The basketball players were impressed by everything the non-profit organization provides.

"I thought it was amazing how they provide support for these people and how they can stay here," said Massabesic High School senior, Mckenzy Ouellette. "Honestly, I never knew about this house until I came here, so I think it's actually really cool how they do this."

The Ronald McDonald houses can host up to 14 families at a time while their young loved ones get medical help nearby. 570 families used the service last year.

"I think it's a learning experience for them," Scarborough High School girls' coach, Mike Giordano, said of his players. "It's an opportunity for them to see that not everybody is as lucky as they are with health and that there are people out there helping others that need it."

NEWS CENTER Maine will be covering the four All Star high school games this weekend on March 8.