Ahead of the Super Bowl, Maine's biggest Bengals fan shows off his 'man cave'

Matt Brodsky's basement is filled with Cinncinati Bengals gear.

YORK, Maine — Super Bowl trips seemed like an almost annual event for New England Patriots fans. Over the last two decades, the team won six and made it to the championship game nine times.

While this Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals won't offer many local connections, it's a day one Mainer has been waiting decades for.

Matt Brodsky lives in York and has been a die-hard Bengals fan since he was six. His grandfather introduced him to the team and the organization's black and orange colors, and he has been hooked ever since.

He watched his team lose the Super Bowl twice back in the 1980s, but now the Bengals are one victory away from the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl win.

The Bengals have been one of the worst teams in the National Football League for decades, and that was true when Brodsky met his wife, Gina Brodsky. She said she knew her husband was passionate about the team and let him decorate one room in their house with Bengals logo gear and memorabilia.

The jerseys, hats, posters, signs, footballs, and souvenirs now take up most of the family basement. And the bathroom, too.

It's been a surreal playoff run for the entire family. Matt Brodsky's oldest son, Dillion, is named after former Bengals running back Corey Dillon. Their youngest son's full name is Athan Matthew Bengal Brodsky.

Yes, it's on his birth certificate.

Dillion's twin sister, Lily, was the lucky sibling to avoid any Cinncinati connection.

To test if Matt is, in fact, a die-hard, NEWS CENTER Maine asked if it would be the best day of his life if the Bengals win the Super Bowl.

"With respect to the kids' births, it absolutely would be. I've been a Bengals fan for 20 years before I got married, so they come first," he said.

NEWS CENTER Maine will share the full story of Matt Brodsky's super fandom Friday night at 6 p.m.