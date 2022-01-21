Agreement reached in Colby College coaches discrimination lawsuit

Colby College and five female coaches reach settlement regarding fair pay, treatment, lawyers said.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Colby College and five of its female head coaches have reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed over fair pay and treatment, attorneys for both parties said Friday.

Complaints filed by the coaches "have been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of all parties. The Coaches, Colby’s Department of Athletics, and the entire College community are pleased that the matter has been resolved constructively and amicably," Kelly M. Hoffman, who represents the coaches, and Jerrol A. Crouter, representing the college, wrote in a joint statement released Friday.

Six female head coaches filed a Complaint of Discrimination in Employment lawsuit with the Maine Human Rights Commission in March of 2021.

The coaches were Terren Allen (softball), Tracey Cote (women's and men's Nordic skiing), Karen Henning (women’s lacrosse), Kristin Shaw (women’s soccer), Kelly Terwilliger (field hockey), and Holley Tyng (women’s ice hockey).

Women's Ice Hockey Coach Holley Tyng withdrew from the lawsuit in April 2021.

Women's Soccer Coach Kristin Shaw left Colby College in July 2021 to pursue coaching opportunities elsewhere.

In the suit, the coaches pointed to unequal pay compared to their male counterparts, Title VII discrimination, and other issues with the school.

Among other complaints, the coaches said they were responsible for more secondary tasks than their male counterparts and said resources including medical support, trainers, and facilities were not distributed equally between men's and women's sports.

"I arguably have been saddled with the most secondary or service responsibilities in the athletic department," Shaw wrote. "I am a member and leader of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, which meets biweekly for several hours. When there was a national search for an Athletic Director, I also was required to serve on the search or hiring committee, which happened during my season and required that I spend a lot of time focusing on assisting with the hiring process for the Athletic Director. The Colby College men’s soccer coaches secondary responsibility was to create a Google document for Colby coaches to fill in their team's community service hours."

"Colby pays me less than comparator male head coaches and requires me to put in more effort than my male comparator and colleagues," Shaw continued.

Reporter Hannah Dineen attended and played ice hockey at Colby College.