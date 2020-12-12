The UMaine Black Bears are back in action after weeks of waiting

The University announced an end to its two-week pause in play Tuesday allowing the women's basketball, and men's and women's ice hockey teams to compete this weekend

ORONO, Maine — A lot has happened in our state since March and no one knows that more than student-athletes on the campus of the University of Maine at Orono.

Just hours before tip-off, the America East women's basketball championship between UMaine and Stony Brook University was called off in the spring. The NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports championships before that basketball game and 24-hours before the UMaine and University of Connecticut men's hockey playoff game.

Since then, the sports world has changed and changed again.

Months later, the University was set to begin play in the winter sports season as President Ferrini-Mundy gave the programs the green light. That light changed to red quickly after a positive COVID-19 case was reported within the athletic program.

On Nov. 24 the school paused winter sports for two-weeks. The men's and women's basketball teams missed out on a season-opening tournament at Moegehan Sun in Connecticut, and the men's and women's hockey teams missed their home openers.

The women's team was fortunate to get a two-game series against Holy Cross in before the pause. The Black Bears split the series with the Crusaders.

On Tuesday, the suspension was lifted and the Black Bears were told they could compete this weekend after no additional student-athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It was pure joy," men's hockey coach Red Gendron said Wednesday when Athletic Director Ken Ralph said his team was getting on a bus and playing the University of New Hampshire.

All three of the UMaine teams in action this weekend were on the road. These road trips will look different this year as coaches are game planning to keep the student-athletes as safe as possible.

“We had to be very strategic in who (the players) are rooming with, we have two busses going down. We will not be eating at any restaurants, everything’s to go," women's basketball coach Amy Vachon said.

Vachon's squad won the 2019 America East championship and since the 2020 championship game was canceled, the Black Bears are still defending their title.

The team began its season with back-to-back games in Rhode Island. On Thursday, the Black Bears took on Providence who had played six games before UMaine's first.

“The biggest challenge, honesty is just going to try to manage our emotions in the first five minutes of the game," Vachon said before tip-off.

The emotions were held in check as UMaine beat the Friars 62-48 for the team's first win of the season. The Black Bears took control after a 14-4 scoring difference in the second quarter.

In college basketball, the men play two, twenty-minute halves, while women play four, 10-minute quarters.

Blacna Millan paced the Black Bears Thursday dropping 30 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Abbe Laurence was a rebound away from a double-double as she scored ten points and added nine rebounds. Six of those rebounds were offensive boards.

Back to work tomorrow at Rhode Island on ESPN+ and on the radio at 96.1 WGUY-FM / https://t.co/cABHO6V6Uw. Tip-off set for 6 p.m.#BlackBearNation | #AEHoops pic.twitter.com/RKmdATbphO — Maine Women's Basketball (@BlackBearsWBB) December 11, 2020

The great start continued for UMaine as they beat the University of Rhode Island Friday 61-47 notching a 2-0 start to the season and recording the program's 800th victory.

Four Black Bears scored double digits, led by Anne Simon who tailed 16 points and added seven boards.

The next time UMaine takes the court will be in Boston to take on Northeastern University next Sunday.

On the ice, it was a weekend of rivalry games as both the men's and women's teams skated against the University of New Hampshire Friday and Saturday.

The women's team got the UMaine winning streak started Friday beating UNH 2-1. Liga Miljone scored in the first period but it was Ida Press' third-period power-play goal that sealed the deal for the Black Bears' second win of the season.

It was another 2-1 win for the Black Bears on Saturday afternoon as Maine scored two third period goals to seal the come from behind victory.

Ali Beltz tied the game early in the final frame and with 1:37 remaining in regulation, Ida Kuoppala found the back of the net to give UMaine the advantage which ended up being the difference.

The women's team's record improves to 3-1.

Friday night, the men's hockey team closed out a three-for-three day for UMaine athletics beating UNH in a shootout. College Hockey changed its overtime format this year. Now, teams will play in a three-on-three overtime period and if no goals are scored, the game ends in a tie, but league games will go to a shoot-out to determine who gains an extra point.

UMaine, and every Hockey East team, is playing in a league only schedule this season.

The two teams finish the weekend series Saturday night with a 7 p.m. puck drop.