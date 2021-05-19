After a year of class and study hall, it's time to focus on balls and strikes

The University of Maine baseball team and the Husson University softball squad are done with class for the semester. Now it's time to focus on the playoffs.

ORONO, Maine — For college student-athletes, academics come first, in theory. But around this time of the year, classes have wrapped up and final exams have been taken.

“Guys aren’t in classes, we’re out here at 11 o’clock, get some sunshine and play some baseball. You really can’t beat it," University of Maine head coach Nick Derba said Wednesday.

It truly was a great day for baseball in Orono Wednesday as the Black Bears worked on the fundamentals. The team is entering its final weekend of the regular season, on the outside looking in at the America East playoff field.

“We just got to go out there and play," Derba said. "If we go out there and win our games, win our series, we’re the masters of our own fate.”

The Black Bears can clinch a spot in the conference tournament with three wins, or a series win, over the University of Albany. This weekend's weather forecast may force the teams to reduce the number of games played.

As of now, the plan is for the Great Danes to come to Orono for two double-headers played on both Friday and Saturday.

If Maine splits the series, with two wins and two losses, the team will have to wait and watch the score of the University of Hartford and University of Massachusetts-Lowell series. If those teams also split, the Black Bears are in.

“If we don’t win or split the series, we have no chance," Derba added.

The fourth-year head coach said his team has been playing great baseball as of late and admits he wished the success began earlier in the season.

The Black Bears are 19-18 overall and 14-15 in America East play, but enter this weekend the winners of three straight games. All those wins came over Hartford.

Now that student-athletes like ace pitcher Nick Sincola are done with class, it's all about baseball and being with his teammates. The strict COVID-19 protocols on campus for players made it tough to build chemistry in the fall, Sincola said. But he added once the team took the field, it was back to normal.

“[It's been] different circumstances than normal, but we definitely made the most of it, we all love being around each other so it’s super fun."

Sincola might be having the most fun of any pitcher who took the bump for the Black Bears in recent memory. The sophomore broke the program's single-season strikeout record last week, which stood for 30 years.

He needs five more 'K's' to reach 119 for the season and tie the America East single-season strikeout record.

Besides breaking records, Sincola was also named to the 2021 Midseason Golden Spikes Award Watchlist. The list includes the best 45 amateur baseball players in college and high school around the country.

But Sincola doesn't want to focus on individual accomplishments.

“They’re fun and interesting, you know but at the end of the day, right now we’re focused on Albany, trying to make the playoffs," he said.

One reason for his success this year, he said, was changing his pitching sequence and working with his catcher Ryan Turenne. And, as simple as it sounds, he focused on throwing more strikes.

“Overall, just throwing more strikes has made me a lot more effective and gets [quicker outs]," Sincola added.

Just eight miles away in Bangor, another colligate team was taking the diamond to prepare for the postseason. However, the Husson University softball team already clinched a birth in the NCAA tournament. In fact, the Eagles are one of eight Division III regional hosts.

“It gives us an opportunity to show the kind of program that we’re running and it gives us the opportunity to showcase the school a little bit and welcome people to Bangor," head coach Diann Ramsey said before practice Wednesday.

When other New England-based schools arrive on campus Thursday, they'll know the team to beat is Husson, if they don't already. The Eagles are 27-1 so far this season and have won their last 20 games. The team also won the North Atlantic Conference tournament last week.

Even though Ramsey and her players are just two days away from the NCAA tournament, they still feel lucky to be playing. Ramsey said the team lost so much in 2020 when the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

She said one of the team's mottos is "we have now". Senior captain Jeanette Jones and her teams take that message seriously.

“Every game we were like, this could be our last game, this could be our last game," Jones said.

Jones has been around the program for years, but this offseason was the most unique. She said she really didn't get to meet the freshman class in the fall due to COVID protocols and a busy class schedule but said the team found its spark when it took the field.

She also mentioned it's a relief to host games this weekend and it might give the Eagles some home-field advantage. Another benefit for the home team, fans will be allowed at O'Keefe Field for the first time all year.

Husson will take on Endicott College at 10 a.m. Friday in the first regional game of the weekend.