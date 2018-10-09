PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Portland Sea Dogs team President Charlie Eshbach is stepping down after a 45-year career in baseball, the last 25 seasons with the Sea Dogs.

Executive Vice President and General Manager Geoff Lacuessa will take over and Eshbach will serve as a senior advisor. Eshbach was inducted into the Sea Dogs Hall of Fame last month.

"Charlie has been a remarkable leader of our organization, combining great vision with a strong business sense and commitment to our fans and our community," said team chairman, Bill Burke.

Eshbach was the Sea Dogs original employee when he was hired in 1992.

Sally McNamara added, "Charlie's fingerprints are all over this franchise and none of our success would have been possible without him."

