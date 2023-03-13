Adaptive Ski-A-Thon returns for 35th year in Maine

The event returns for the first time since 2019 and is Maine Adaptive's largest fundraiser.

NEWRY, Maine — Some talented athletes are looking for support, and for people to join them, as they celebrate 35 years of carving lines on a mountain.

The 35th annual Maine Adaptive Ski-A-Thon returns on April 2 at Sunday River.

It’s also the first Ski-A-Thon since 2019 due to COVID. The nonprofit uses the event to raise money for its year-long programs that get people of all ages and living with disabilities outdoors together. Maine Adaptive’s Lizz Peacock said 40 teams are ready to take on Sunday River, with more welcomed to join.

"Some of the biggest impacts that we have is helping people discover or re-discover a sense of independence," she said. "They may have been told for a long time that they can’t do something."

Newry native Luke Paliocha has cerebral palsy and has been skiing with Maine Adaptive since he was six years old. He now teaches others to ski in the program and is thrilled to share the freedom of the mountain with them.

"You get to see smiles every day because people have breakthroughs," Paliocha said. "They do things that they never thought possible."

Peacock said they have a goal to raise $200,000 from this one event, which will not only fund programs but grants throughout the next year.

Much of the necessary equipment for the outdoor excursions are expensive, she explained. It's more attainable through additional funding.

Maine Adaptive welcomes any donors, sponsors, volunteers, and athletes to sign up before April 2.