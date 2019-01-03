CARIBOU, Maine — The Caribou boys basketball team is just one win away from bringing home its first state championship in exactly 50 years.

The Vikings will play the Cape Elizabeth Capers in the boys Class B State Championship on Saturday -- but Caribou's road to the gold ball game is anything but traditional.

Caribou ended last season on a sour note, finishing with just six wins. The team entered the 2018-2019 season with a new coach in Kyle Corrigan and a team hungry for another banner.

"We really wanted to end that sore streak and try and start a new one," said junior forward Parker Deprey.

It's been 50 long years for the Caribou boys basketball team. 50 seasons since Mike Thurston hit his legendary game winning shot to give Caribou its first and only state championship.

RELATED: 50 years later, Thurston's game-winner for Caribou lives on

The road for Caribou to get to where they are now hasn't been an easy one. The team started with a 3-3 record. Since that point, the Vikings haven't lost a game, the team's most notable victory coming over undefeated Hampden in the class B north regional championship.

"I think it's a bit of a surprise to most of the state of Maine that Caribou's playing for a state championship this year, but we're not feeling any pressure," said head coach Kyle Corrigan.

The rise of the Caribou boys basketball team may surprise some in Maine, but the team and the entire community of Caribou are ready for the next challenge.

"I'll go around town and just about everyone will say congratulations, and I know all the guys are pretty pumped too," said senior forward Austin Findlen.

The team's next challenge is overcoming the long ride from Caribou High School to the Cross Arena in Portland. It's a roughly five hour, 300 mile journey. For the Vikings' opponents Cape Elizabeth, it's just a 15 minute drive.

The Vikings and Capers will face off at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.