A busy sports weekend continues around the world and in Maine

MAINE, Maine — Despite being the dog days of summer, sports fans will have no shortage of action to watch this weekend.

On Friday night, the United States Women's Soccer team began their quest for a third straight World Cup title with a 3-0 win over Vietnam.

Even though the game was played across the world in New Zealand, plenty of Mainers tuned in at a watch party at the Portland Zoo.

“The soccer fans here [at the Zoo] especially are cool because they’ll come here at 7 am, we’ll get the games going," Bartender Jacob Powers said Friday. “They’re always chanting and everything, I love a good chant.”

The Zoo held similar watch parties during the Men's World Cup last fall and Powers said it was a fun atmosphere to be a part of even if you're not an expert on the game. He admits he's not.

"I learn a lot every time, [fans] don’t mind you being curious, in fact, I think they like spilling details," Powers added.

Team USA will face The Netherlands in their second group-stage game Wednesday night at 9.

In Maine, the Portland Sea Dogs took the diamond Friday night with some major league talent.

Red Sox infielder Trevor Story and pitcher Corey Kluber took the diamond at Hadlock Field as part of their rehab process. Kluber pitched two scoreless innings, gave up one hit, and struck out one batter.

Story had one hit, a walk, and 3 RBIs in two at-bats. The game between the Sea Dogs and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats was suspended in the 9th inning Friday night with the game tied at 6. The game will finish on Saturday evening at 5.

The Sea Dogs will also host the annual 'Marvel Defenders of the Diamond' promotional game Saturday night. The story is expected to see some action during Portland's games for the rest of the weekend.

Some local basketball news was also announced Friday morning. The University of Maine Women's Basketball team will host Indiana at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Nov. 30

The matchup will feature a homecoming for Gorham's Mackenzie Holmes who had a career-best season at Indiana last year and proved to be one of the best players in all of women's college basketball.

Sports fans can also catch the final round of The Open Championship on NEWS CENTER Maine, with coverage beginning at 7 a.m. Brian Harmon is leading the tournament by five strokes with 18 holes left to play.