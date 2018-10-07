BELGRADE LAKES (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Maine's best amateur golfers are hitting the links and taking their shot at a title.

The three-day Maine Amateur Championship teed off this morning iat Belgrade Lakes Golf Club. This is the first time that club has hosted the event, and players were welcomed with a beautiful day and beautiful views.

The first group out included thirteen-time Maine Amateur champion, Mark Plummer, along with last year's Amateur winner, Jack Wyman. Wyman was even through nine holes, and he made up some ground on fifteen, sinking a putt for birdie. He finished the day -3 (68).

Drew Powell of Penobscot Valley Country Club had people talking when he made the turn at four under par. He also came in -3 (68), tied with Wyman.

"The back nine, I did not hit it good at all," says Powell. "I was just dragging it to the house trying to get in.Sort of a tale of two nines. I'll head to the range tonight and see if I can improve on that tomorrow."

Some shined on the back nine, including Camden Hills high school senior, Cole Anderson. He ended the day with a great approach on 18, and a great putt for birdie. Anderson leads the way, shooting -5 (66). An amazing start for the 17 year old from the Midcoast.

"We've got a bunch of studs who come from the Samoset and it is good to represent the Midcoast area and play well," says Anderson. "We still have a ways to go before you can really say you represented the team well, but good start."

The tournament continues Wednesday and finishes on Thursday.

For full results from Day One, http://10.45.64.111:8080/XMS.REST/Asset/b0786e63-f9d8-4239-a353-0d15d7d18dcd/Thumbnail.jpg 10.45.64.111:14050 X1 PLAYLIST Xnews.Xnews Still X1 0 XMS: 92f9fe9c-dc76-40ca-9d6b-bd1ae47da401 5d807ad0-ebaa-4ba8-9c28-4905ce6969a5 False False 0 0 0 99TH MAINE AMATEUR AT BELGRADE LAKES False False 0.00-0.00|L3 1L|NONE|99TH MAINE AMATEUR AT BELGRADE LAKES|-||0,0,0|XMS:: True False False 99TH MAINE AMATEUR AT BELGRADE LAKES 17:22:37 XNEWS CURRENTLAYOUT 60 cb56d91b-dbb2-47d0-a1b5-af6545edce0f a9d8b82d-d5e6-48fe-a5fa-ef7e81e44782 0 ]">CLICK HERE.

© NEWS CENTER Maine