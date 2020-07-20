$500 to the Red Sox Foundation gets your likeness atop the Green Monster for the second half of the 2020 season

The first half of the 2020 season -- July 24 to August 19 -- is nearly sold out. However, there are still spots left for the second half -- August 28 to Sept. 24.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Have you have ever sat on the Green Monster for a Boston Red Sox game? If the answer is no, that won't change this season.

However, this season you CAN literally see yourself sitting atop the Green Monster during each Sox home game during the second half of the season. Still confused? Let me explain the Monster Home Run Challenge.

With a $500 donation to the Red Sox Foundation, fans can have a cutout photo of themselves sit atop the Green Monster.

The Red Sox ticket office said spots for the first half of the 2020 season -- July 24 to August 19 -- are nearly sold out. However, there are still plenty left for the second half -- August 28 to September 24.

In addition to receiving your cutout at the end of the season, fans will also receive:

A photo of a personalized scoreboard message on the right field video board

Boston Red Sox 2020 promotional giveaways

Here's where the challenge comes in.

If your cutout is hit by a Red Sox home run ball on the Green Monster during a Red Sox home game, you’ll also receive:

The authenticated and autographed home run ball**

Two (2) Green Monster Tickets for a 2021 Red Sox home game, subject to availability and any applicable health and safety restrictions

A custom Boston Red Sox replica home jersey with your last name on it

Video replay of the home run

If you are interested, CLICK HERE for more information on how to apply, donate, and upload your photo.

The MLB season usually begins at the end of March or beginning of April, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the season. There will be no fans physically in attendance during games in 2020.

The Red Sox Foundation is the team's official charity. Its mission is to make a difference in the lives of children, families, veterans, and communities in need by improving their health, education, and recreational opportunities. Here is a link to donate.