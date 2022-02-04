2023 NHL Winter Classic returning to Fenway Park

The Boston Bruins will play in their fifth NHL regular-season outdoor game there, and it's the second game to be played at the home ballpark of the Boston Red Sox.

BOSTON — The NHL Winter Classic is shipping up to Boston once again.

The National Hockey League announced the 2023 Winter Classic will feature the Boston Bruins and will be played at Fenway Park, the home ballpark of the Boston Red Sox.

This game will mark the fifth NHL regular-season outdoor game for the Boston Bruins, and the second time the Winter Classic has been played at Fenway Park.

The Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, 2-1, in OT, in the 2010 Winter Classic played at Fenway Park.

The Bruins hold a 4-1 record in outdoor games in their history. The team lost their only outdoor game to the Montreal Canadiens, 5-1, back in 2016, when the two teams played in the Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium, the home stadium of the New England Patriots.

Boston defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-2, in the 2019 Winter Classic, played at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Bruins also played in one of two outdoor games at Lake Tahoe, NV, in the 2021 season, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers, 7-3.

The league is expected to reveal more information, including ticket information, the opponent for the Bruins, and the confirmed date of the game, at a later time.

The annual outdoor game is traditionally played on New Year's Day.

