2020 Maine Marathon will be virtual due to coronavirus, COVID-19

Runners will have between September 26 and October 12 to run the marathon, half-marathon, or relay.
2018 Maine Marathon medals

MAINE, USA — The 2020 Gorham Savings Bank Maine Marathon scheduled for October 4 will now take place virtually over a span of two weeks.

Organizers announced the decision in a press release Monday, citing the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is obviously a difficult decision for us," Volunteer Race Director Bob Dunfey said. "But we feel it's the right one."

Gorham Savings Bank will cover all costs incurred by the virtual race so that every virtual entry fee dollar can be donated to the race's seven beneficiaries.

Runners will have between September 26 and October 12 to run the marathon, half-marathon, or relay. Runners can complete their chosen race independently or on the traditional course. Mile markers will be present on the traditional course.

Participants can register for the virtual race for $30 HERE

Those who have already registered and want to participate can either donate the remainder of their entry fee or request a refund for the cost difference. 

Those who have registered but do not want to participate can donate their entry fee, defer their entry fee to the 2021 race, or request a full refund.

