SIDNEY, Maine — Sharpen the skates and bundle up.

The 2019 Maine Pond Hockey Classic is just around the corner. Snow Pond in Sidney will be packed with amateur hockey teams from Feb. 8-10, all duking it out with the goal of having fun and raising money for great programs in Maine.

NEWS CENTER Maine is a proud sponsor of the tournament that supports Maine non-profits like the Waterville Area Boys & Girls Club and the Waterville Area YMCA at the Alfond Youth Center.

2017 Maine Pond Hockey Classic in Sidney

The three non-profits serve more than 5,000 kids in Maine offering recreational programs for free to some of the state's most disadvantaged kids.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Todd Gutner, Lindsey Mills, Clay Gordon, Hannah Dineen, and Jackie Mundry will all hit the ice.

The Morning Report will also be LIVE from Sidney on Friday, Feb. 8.

