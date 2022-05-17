Fan-favorite Vince Wilfork voted 32nd member of Patriots Hall of Fame

Wilfork won Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2014.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Vince Wilfork is one of the best players in the history of the New England Patriots, and he's going to receive a very special honor this summer.

The Patriots Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that the former defensive lineman will be its 32nd member after winning a fan vote over two other finalists, linebacker Mike Vrabel and guard Logan Mankins.

"It's my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection," Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a press release. "For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history. His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a big man with an even bigger personality and a huge heart. He quickly became a fan favorite in New England. I look forward to presenting him his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket."

The Patriots selected Wilfork with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He played 11 seasons in New England and earned five Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro selections (one first team, three second teams).

Wilfork also won two Super Bowl titles with the Patriots in 2004 and 2014. He played two seasons with the Houston Texans in 2015 and 2016 before retiring.