11-year-old Lewiston boy is YouTube's newest sports commentator

Tegan Dugal started the 'Tegan's Sports Talk' page during the pandemic where he predicts the winner of each NFL game

LEWISTON, Maine — \Although many things have changed during the pandemic, a few constants have remained. One, the NFL is still playing and has now completed 11 weeks of games with minimal setbacks. Two, sportscasters are predicting those winners.

Before you watch any Patriots game, you'll notice the analysts make their pre-game picks just before kickoff. These broadcasters are household names and their words carry a lot of weight.

A Lewiston native may join them, in about 30 years.

11-year-old Tegan Dugal fell in love with sports after playing flag-football. It was easy to tell football was his favorite. Like many kids in school, Tegan and his classmates talked about sports, but the limited days of in-person learning made those conversations difficult to have.

Tegan wouldn't let this pandemic slow down his love for talking about sports, so, he created his own YouTube account appropriately named Tegan's Sports Talk.

Before each week of the NFL season, Tegan turns on the camera and goes over each contest before making his pick.

"I like to make them because it gives me something during this whole thing. I like talking about football. Me and my friends talk about football a lot at school and I thought I could put it on YouTube," he said.

A lot goes into the process. First, Tegan researches the games so he can make accurate calls and score predictions. Then, he has to get camera ready, and of course clean up everything with editing.

"The whole thing is pretty much fun but I really love being on camera and talking," he said.

If you can't guess by now, it's pretty easy to assume what Tegan wants to pursue when he grows up.

"I think I want to do commentating, so I'm going to go to journalism school. I play Madden on my phone a lot and I commentate on that sometimes and it's pretty fun," he added.

We had to put Tegan on the spot before Thursday's Thanksgiving Day games and had him predict the outcomes.

First up, the Houston Texans vs. the Detroit Lions.

"I think Houston going to win after coming off a big win against the Patriots. I think they're going to win 24-13."

The Washington Football Team takes on the Dallas Cowboys in the second game of the day.

"I actually think Washington is going to win this one because their defense has been playing well and I think they're going to hold up against (Cowboys Quarterback) Andy Dalton," he said.