On February 22, 2018, Jessie Diggins crossed the finish line ahead of Sweden in the women's team sprint free at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, earning Team USA a gold medal for the first time in cross-country skiing. Free sprints work like relay races and first to go was Kikkan Randall, setting up Diggins to outski Sweden in the final moments before the finish line. Check it out.

Shortly thereafter, Diggins was featured in the ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue. She shared what she was thinking as she approached the finish line with the magazine.

"I was just thinking about getting every single plant in my poles, every single push in my skis, putting so much power into every single stride, to go as fast as I possibly could. I couldn't even hear the crowd. But when I threw my foot out and got that lunge and I saw out of the corner of my eye the Swedish girl's lunge, I knew we had it."

Kikkan Randall is Team USA's only athlete of whom is also a mother. Only months after winning gold, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Doctors were luckily able to catch it early, and Randall is now in remission. She credits her athletic lifestyle to bouncing back quickly.