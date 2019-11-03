LISBON, Maine — No need to peek through the blinds to see what is happening on your street, now home cameras could be used to help out police investigations. As of Thursday in Lisbon, police are encouraging residents to register.

“It’s another tool for us. That’s simply what it comes down to," said police chief Marc Hagan. “It’s not like we are going to tap into your system. It’s a completely voluntary system."

Chief Hagan says surveillance video from local businesses helped gather information from criminal mischief cases to a sex assault investigation. By registering, police hope to access a database to see if a camera is in the vicinity, instead of going door-to-door.

The program will be secure, according to the Lisbon Police Department. They're not releasing any information about who has cameras or locations. Detective Sgt. Bill Tapley said he saw the idea from another police department out of state. To date, one resident has signed-up.

With high-quality recording devices in just about everything, from doorbells to light bulbs, Hagan says it's two-fold, assisting investigations and looking after your neighbors. “They are just gathering so much intelligence and it’s a good opportunity to help each other out.”