YARMOUTH, Maine — This is "Plant Something” weekend in Maine. “Plant Something” is a grassroots, nationally established campaign designed to increase the public’s support of local growers, nurseries, garden centers, and landscapers through awareness of the benefits of planting specialty crops for the landscape and garden.

The organization says, “In our state and across the country, the number of new gardeners is growing. Why have so many Mainers embraced a growing movement? It’s simple: just by planting something you can improve your quality of life.”

There are events and festivities taking place at Garden Centers all over Maine this weekend, designed to get people interested in or more informed about gardening.

Tom Estabrook of Estabrook’s in Yarmouth says, “It’s a great way for us to give back to our community. It’s a great way for us to exercise. It’s great for the environment. So there really isn’t a downside.”

Go to https://plantsomethingmaine.org/ to find out what’s happening near you!