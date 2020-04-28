TOMBALL, Texas — A young boy with special needs is dead after he was found face down in a bathtub early Tuesday morning.

This happened in the 25900 block of Fountaine Bleau Drive.

The boy's mother told Harris County deputies that she was bathing the 4-year-old boy and her 1-year-old baby at approximately 1:30 a.m. Deputies said she left the bathroom to grab some things and when she returned she found the 4-year-old in a fetal position in the water.

Deputies said she called 911 and when paramedics arrived at the home they started performing CPR on the boy. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The boy had cerebral palsy as well as other medical conditions, according to deputies.

Because of the age of the child, homicide is investigating. Detectives said they are looking into the time frame from when the mother said she left the bathroom and how long the children were in the tub by themselves.

Medical examiners will conduct an autopsy to see if there was any foul play involved.

Deputies said they are in the process of interviewing the mother -- who they say is really distraught -- and a 77-year-old man who lives in the home.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is the second death of a 4-year-old boy in the last 24 hours.

Monday night, a boy died after he was found unattended in an apartment complex swimming pool in northeast Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the young boy wandered away from family members and at some point in the afternoon and ended up unattended in the pool area at the Timber Ridge Apartments on Aldine Bender Road.

He was taken from the pool to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing.

