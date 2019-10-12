ALFRED, Maine — York County Jail in Alfred is on high alert following the death of an inmate, according to York County Sheriff William King.

King told NEWS CENTER Maine in a press release that Kimberly Pierce, 35, of Waterboro passed away early Tuesday morning.

Pierce was just admitted to the jail Monday night and was dead in her cell the next morning.

She was serving a 60-day sentence for two OUI charges, driving to endanger, operating beyond license restrictions and violating conditions of release.

The facility was 'secured' Tuesday morning, King said.

Two inmates died at the Maine State Prison last week.

This story will be updated.