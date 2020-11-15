Yarmouth man killed in workplace incident in Wiscasset

James Thompson, 58, fell 12 feet from a lift at Atlantic Motorcar Center, police said.

WISCASSET, Maine — A Yarmouth man working at a job site in Wiscasset was killed Friday morning when an automatic garage door struck the scissor lift he was working from.

James Thompson, 58, died at the scene after falling 12 feet from the cage area of a scissor lift that tipped over, according to a release from the Wiscasset Police Department.

Thompson was employed by Theodore Logan & Son of Portland and had been painting the interior of the garage at Atlantic Motorcar Center since Monday.

According to police, Thompson was working from the lift "when the door suddenly started to open. Before workers could stop the door, it hit the cage area of the scissor lift causing it to tip over on its side."

Employees of Atlantic Motorcar Center attempted lifesaving measures until Wiscasset Ambulance Service arrived. Thompson died at the scene.