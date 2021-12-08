End of an era: Germany’s Merkel bows out after 16 years

Angela Merkel leaves office about a week short of the record for longevity held by her one-time mentor Helmut Kohl.

BERLIN, Germany — Angela Merkel is credited with raising Germany’s profile and influence and working to hold a fractious European Union together.

She has also been lauded for managing a string of crises and being a role model for women in a near-record tenure that ends with her leaving office amid praise from abroad and enduring popularity at home.

The former scientist was raised in communist East Germany. She was already assured of a place in the history books when she became the first female chancellor in 2005.