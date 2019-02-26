AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife is seeing growth in the number of women hunting.

Christi Holmes, who picked up the sport five years ago, created a Facebook group to serve as a community for women like her.

"We welcome all ability levels; let's have fun, support each other and learn new skills!" she wrote in the description.

Two years later, the group has more than a thousand members.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, in 2017 21,178 women had hunting licenses and 60,216 women had fishing licenses. Those numbers up from just over 17,000 and 51,000 respectively, seven years earlier.