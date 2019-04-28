GRAY, Maine — A 40-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Yarmouth Road in Gray Saturday night. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies and Gray Fire and Rescue responded to the scene around 7:45 p.m. and found Samantha Rinaldi of Gray unresponsive in the road. Investigators believe she was a pedestrian and Rinaldi was transported to Maine Medical Center where she later died.

Deputies arrested 58-year-old Jay Westra of North Yarmouth for allegedly operating under the influence.

A source close to the investigation confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine that Jay Westra is the husband of Kristin Westra, whose body was found after an extensive search by law enforcement in October 2018. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Kristin Westra death was by suicide.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says Westra's 11-year-old daughter was in the 2015 Honda Civic at the time of the crash.

Yarmouth Road is now open after being closed for approximately 30 minutes.

Cumberland County Detective’s Bureau and reconstructionists from Windham and Gorham Police Departments are investigating.