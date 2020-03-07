Woman reels in tagged redfish worth $90,000 from Corpus Christi waters

The latest winner of a brand new truck and boat from the CCA Star Tournament is Bettina Mathis from Dripping Springs. She caught it along the Corpus Christi coast.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The latest winner of a brand new truck and boat package from the Coastal Conservation Association's STAR Tournament is from Dripping Springs, but the catch was made along the Corpus Christi coast.

On June 24th, Bettina Mathis from Dripping Springs and her husband were on their annual Coastal Bend fishing trip and having a great time with Captain Carson Bashaw when she reeled in the fish of a lifetime.

According to Bettina, a nice redfish had just gotten away when she tossed out another cast into the waters. That's when she hooked another, once the fish made it's way into the net, she was excited for the keeper redfish and began to celebrate. The fishing guide turned over the fish and told her it was tagged for the 2020 STAR Tournament.

There is still one more chance for anglers to bring in a tagged redfish and have the chance to win a 2020 Ford F-150, 23’ Haynie Bigfoot, Mercury motor and Coastline trailer package, just as Mathis did. There are a host of other prizes available as well. All you need to do is sign up at www.startournament.org.

Over 31 years of hosting the STAR Tournament, the CCA has handed out $6.825 million in scholarships to students all over Texas.