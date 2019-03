WAYNE, Maine — Martha Carroll of Brighton, Massachusetts was killed when the snowmobile she was operating crashed into trees.

This happened in the town of Wayne at approximately 5:45 pm on Saturday evening.

Wardens say the 56-year-old woman was riding a snowmobile on Wilson Pond and wearing a ski-type helmet at the time of the crash.

The initial investigation points to inexperience, speed, and alcohol as factors in the crash.