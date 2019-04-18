MACHIAS, Maine — The Maine State Board of Veterinary Medicine within the Maine Department of Professional and Financial Regulation has issued a notice to the public that Cynthia Cole Teer is not licensed by the Board as a veterinarian.

NCM

Teer owns the Machias Animal Hospital.

NEWS CENTER Maine reported June 2018 that in 2012, a former employee of Teer's filed a complaint against her. And in 2014, Teer was put on probation. We spoke to a woman who claims her dog died from Teer's treatments.

Her probation conditions were to supply the board that oversees veterinarians with records every quarter. In 2017 that board contacted her saying they didn't receive her records from December 2016. The board gave her 30 days to respsond and at the end of those 30 days --

"That supervisor told me, my license wasn't going to be renewed permanently," Teer said.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.