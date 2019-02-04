ALFRED, Maine — A Sanford woman charged with the hit-and-run death of a man is due in York County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Police say Carol Sharrow drove onto the field at Goodall Park on June 1 during a Babe Ruth League baseball game, sending the players running before she struck Douglas Parkhurst of West Newfield. Parkhurst died on his way to the hospital.

In November, Sharrow entered pleas of not guilty and not criminally responsible to manslaughter and more than a dozen other charges.

A Rule 11 hearing, which indicates a change of plea, has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon for Carol Sharrow.



