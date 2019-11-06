SOMERSWORTH, New Hampshire — A 43-year-old who New Hampshire police say went into the Dover Walgreens and demanded drugs from the pharmacy was arrested Tuesday, June 11.

Randy Eddy of Somersworth was overheard by a witness who called police as Eddy robbed the Walgreens on Glenwood Avenue. When Eddy left the Walgreens with drugs he was immediately confronted by an officer who had just arrived.

Eddy ran across Central Ave. but an officer was able to catch him and arrest him quickly, according to police. No weapons were used in the robbery and no one was injured in the short chase.

The officer who arrested Eddy found the drugs he had just stolen.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the robbery or chase to call the Dover Police Dept at 603-742-4646.