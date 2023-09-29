Winslow Community Cupboard pantry halts expansion plan as it struggles to meet the growing demand

Mobile units carry up to 5,000 pounds of food to surrounding communities in Kennebec County and as far as Jackman.

WINSLOW, Maine — Families across the state are struggling to put food on their tables and are becoming increasingly reliant on food banks to help supplement their meals.

Likewise, the pantries that serve their growing list of clients are also struggling to stock their shelves to meet the demand for groceries.

The Winslow Community Cupboard Food Pantry is in “dire” need of funds to keep serving a growing client list.

Bruce Bottigliere is the operations manager for the Winslow Community Cupboard.

Bottiglierie says last year the pantry served and delivered food to more than 20,000 households in central Maine. With only three more months left to go in 2023, they've already surpassed that.



What began as a food service ministry at the Winslow Congregational Church to get congregants and the community through the pandemic, has now grown into a full-scale food cupboard and pantry operation.

“We are in a very tiny space right now. hat is stretching our walls and we really need some help from bigger companies that are willing to donate,” Bottigliere explained.



Plans to expand the pantry are also at a halt because of little financial help.

“We are in desperate need. We have hit a drought in grants over the past year. We've been denied more than we've been approved and taking the money out of what we have been able to save for the business,” Bottiglierie said.

Susan Windle is a resident of Winslow who depends on the pantry to supplement her family’s meals. Windle says food prices have “skyrocketed.”

“I think everybody now is in desperate need of trying to make ends meet nowadays, so it's affecting everybody,” expressed Windle.



Families who rely on the panty are expected to double this year. Therefore, the Winslow Community Cupboard hopes expanding the pantry will enable them to continue serving the region for years to come.

“Things are just hard nowadays and we are trying just to pull everything together. I think all of us are. So having things like this to help everybody out really helps and we should have more of this around, “ Windle stated.



It is the hope for the pantry to expand its facilities next year. However, it needs help from the community.

To donate and or obtain information, visit the Winslow Community Cupboard’s webpage.