PORTLAND, Maine — The murder trial of Noah Gaston, 36, is scheduled to begin Monday in Portland. Gaston is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Alicia Gaston, in the stairwell of their Windham family home in 2016.

Gaston claims he heard noises downstairs on the morning of Jan. 14, thinking there was an intruder inside. Alicia, 34, reportedly died of a single shotgun shot. Court documents say the couple's three young children were home at the time of the shooting.

Alicia Gaston was shot and killed inside her home in Windham on Jan. 14, 2016.

A jury for the trial was selected last week. In January, a judge considered whether comments made to members of Gaston’s church would be admissible.

Gaston is expected in court Monday morning.