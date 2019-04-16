LIMINGTON, Maine — On Sunday, April 14, York County Sheriff deputies responded to the Limington Harmon Airport after the FAA reported an activated emergency locator transmitter. Once there, deputies found a red and white aircraft tipped up with its propeller in the dirt.

The pilot was 52-year-old Kenneth Hough of Windham. Apparently, while he was landing, a wind gust pushed his aircraft off the runway and onto the grass, leaving its nose down and propeller stuck.

Huff was not injured and refused medical treatment, according to police.

Hough notified the FAA and NTSB to report the incident. The aircraft was put into a family members hanger for later inspection by investigators and insurance companies.