YARMOUTH, Maine — Massive fires have torched more than 400-million acres of the Amazon rain forest in the last month, but one photojournalist from Maine who has spent years documenting the area and its indigenous people says there is a much bigger threat to the region -- Brazil's president.

Yarmouth native Jeff Toorish and his team have been working on a documentary that is focused around the Matis Tribe, one of more than 300 tribes in the Amazon -- and what Toorish calls one of the country's most vulnerable populations.

RELATED: A Maine journalist heads into the jungle to protect a tribe

What started as a way to share the tribe's way of life with the world quickly evolved into something much bigger.

"These are really resourceful people, but they are also very, very vulnerable," Toorish said. "And it's the political climate right now that has put these people in danger."

More specifically, Toorish says Brazil's newest president -- Jair Bolsonaro -- is a real threat to the country's indigenous populations.

"The President of Brazil's own words and actions have made it very clear that he has no intention to protect these people anymore," Toorish said.

Instead, Toorish says Bolsonaro is known for his dictator behaviors and lack of compassion for the environment and the people who inhabit it. Toorish worries what will happen down the road, as more farmers and contractors take advantage of the plentiful resources that make up the rain forest. Many times, Toorish says land disputes end in death.

"The more that we know about these areas, the greater the difficulty it is for the government of Brazil or any other government to create what very well could be genocide," Toorish said.

He says while the fires have captured the world's attention, they are nothing new to the area. Farmers and even the native tribes are known to perform agricultural burns on their fields every year -- similar to Maine blueberry farmers. He's not down playing the size of the fire, but Toorish is worried the concern for the region will clear as soon as the smoke does.

"Someday those fires are going to go out, and everyone is going to think the problem is over with -- but really, the problem has just begun," Toorish said. "Because when those fires are gone... these people are still going to be vulnerable."