CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An abdominal wall hernia is an opening or area of weakness in the abdominal wall through which abdominal contents can protrude according to the Merck Manual.

Dr. Gregg Silverman added the ab wall is thick and tough in most places. That means the hernia would seek out an area of weakness.

Heavy lifting or straining may make a hernia more obvious but does not cause a hernia to form.